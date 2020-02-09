Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 205,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

