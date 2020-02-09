Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

