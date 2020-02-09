Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $235.90 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.89 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

