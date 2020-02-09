Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,312 shares of company stock worth $8,763,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

