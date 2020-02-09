Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

ALB stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.