Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 110.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 87.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.99 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.
WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.
In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
