Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 110.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 87.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.99 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

