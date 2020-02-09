Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 586 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE CE opened at $108.59 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

