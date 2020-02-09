Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,608 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 218.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,351,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

