Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

DNKN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

DNKN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

