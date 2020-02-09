Dougherty & Co Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.