DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

DPUKY stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

