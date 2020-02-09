DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

DPUKY stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

