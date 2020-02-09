Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.80.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

