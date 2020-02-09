Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

D traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $84.81. 2,276,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

