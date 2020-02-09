Dollar International (DOLLAR) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Dollar International has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Dollar International has a market cap of $7,331.00 and $623.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollar International token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005945 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International Profile

Dollar International is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dollar International’s official website is dollar.international

Buying and Selling Dollar International

Dollar International can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

