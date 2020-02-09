Dimension Chain (EON) Price Tops $0.31

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003042 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global.

