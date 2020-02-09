Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011768 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003522 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005124 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

