DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.50 ($19.19).

Shares of DIC opened at €16.36 ($19.02) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a one year high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

