Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,327.86 ($43.78).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last three months.

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,163.50 ($41.61). 3,428,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,243.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

