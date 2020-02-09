Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,094,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,002,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 611,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.95 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.