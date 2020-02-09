Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,274,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,688,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,094,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,661 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

