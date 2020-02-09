Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.
NYSE DB opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
