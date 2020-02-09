Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

NYSE DB opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

