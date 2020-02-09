Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

