Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

