Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,834,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

