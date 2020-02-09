DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,068,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,039 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NEM stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

