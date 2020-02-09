DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

