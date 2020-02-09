DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,342 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Metlife were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 783.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 606.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

NYSE MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.