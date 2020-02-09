DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,880 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,987,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NSC opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.07. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.