DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.