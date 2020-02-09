DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of CDW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $132.66 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

