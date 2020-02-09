DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

