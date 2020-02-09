DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of DBVT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
