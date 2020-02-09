DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of DBVT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

