Datawallet Market Capitalization Reaches $372,691.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Datawallet has a market cap of $372,691.00 and $112,788.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.