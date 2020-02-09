Datarius Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $40,080.00 and $114.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.