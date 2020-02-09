Dash (DASH) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.07 or 0.01260824 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coinhub and Tux Exchange. Dash has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000996 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,317,654 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, C2CX, Crex24, COSS, Livecoin, BitFlip, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, LocalTrade, LBank, Bittylicious, Kuna, Coinsuper, ABCC, Koineks, C-CEX, Indodax, SouthXchange, Kraken, Coinroom, Upbit, B2BX, WazirX, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins, Iquant, ACX, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, xBTCe, Bitinka, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Coindeal, Bittrex, BitBay, OKEx, Liqui, Bibox, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, Liquid, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Graviex, Binance, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Coinsquare, Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC, TradeOgre, HBUS, Exrates, BiteBTC, Tidex, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, WEX, Coinbe, Bisq and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

