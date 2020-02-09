Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

