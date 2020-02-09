Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.
NYSE AVLR opened at $89.83 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
