Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $71.02 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

