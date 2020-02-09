Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

