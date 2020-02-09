CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.54. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 507,302 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

