CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.19 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Huobi. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $8.72 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00774849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00062997 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007746 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, IDCM, Huobi, Cobinhood, Koinex, Zebpay, BCEX, LBank, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

