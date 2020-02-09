CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.02 million and $27.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 88,445,871 coins and its circulating supply is 84,445,871 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

