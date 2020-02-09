Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Curo Group alerts:

NYSE CURO remained flat at $$13.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 773,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,172. The firm has a market cap of $541.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 over the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.