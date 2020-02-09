Curecoin Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market cap of $940,554.00 and approximately $3,803.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,420,703 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

