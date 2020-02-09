Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.