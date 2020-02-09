Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 3.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.38.

CMI traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.80. 1,361,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

