Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.80. 1,361,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
