Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.80. 1,361,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

