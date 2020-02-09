Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.580-1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Cubic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.70 EPS.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.86. 293,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

