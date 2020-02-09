CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from CTR COAST MLP &/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:CEN opened at $6.18 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

