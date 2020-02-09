CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from CTR COAST MLP &/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NYSE:CEN opened at $6.18 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile
