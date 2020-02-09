Credits Market Capitalization Tops $9.46 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, CoinBene and LBank. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $180,966.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tidex, CoinBene, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.